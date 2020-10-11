Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans [Image 1 of 3]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the U.S. Army Human Resources honor guard fold the flag during one of four funeral services conducted at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremonies were provided to families of 65 veterans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:10
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    veteran
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Veterans Day
    funeral
    Army
    Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
    Casualty Assistance Center

