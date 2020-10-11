Fort Knox joins Kentucky cemetery to render COVID-delayed funeral honors to 65 veterans

Members of the U.S. Army Human Resources honor guard fold the flag during one of four funeral services conducted at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff Nov. 10, 2020. The ceremonies were provided to families of 65 veterans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
