Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day [Image 2 of 2]

    VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Cynthia Breyfogle, network director for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, speaks to a small group gathered at the new Fort Knox Community Based Outpatient Clinic. She said her favorite thing is to open the doors to new facilities so veterans can receive quality health care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6420035
    VIRIN: 201110-A-QT978-0019
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day
    VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VA clinic on post celebrates opening of new clinic in time for Veterans Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    VA
    health
    Fort Knox
    medicine
    Kentucky
    Veterans Affairs
    health clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT