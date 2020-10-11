Cynthia Breyfogle, network director for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, speaks to a small group gathered at the new Fort Knox Community Based Outpatient Clinic. She said her favorite thing is to open the doors to new facilities so veterans can receive quality health care.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6420035 VIRIN: 201110-A-QT978-0019 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.88 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.