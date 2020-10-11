VA clinic on post celebrates opening of new clinic in time for Veterans Day

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Cynthia Breyfogle, network director for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Cynthia Breyfogle, network director for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network, speaks to a small group gathered at the new Fort Knox Community Based Outpatient Clinic. She said her favorite thing is to open the doors to new facilities so veterans can receive quality health care. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Veterans at or near Fort Knox now have a place to go on post for medical care.



With the snip of a red ribbon, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic recognized the opening of its new facility on Nov. 10.



“Veterans in this area can now rest assured that they will be able to receive the highest level of care, efficient quality health care within their own community well into the future,” said Stephen Black, director of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.



Officials from the Louisville center along with Fort Knox officials decided to keep attendance at the grand opening small due to COVID-19 concerns and host a mostly virtual ceremony.



Those speaking at the ceremony included Cynthia Breyfogle, network director for the VA MidSouth Healthcare Network.



“I remember well being at this very spot. I was just looking at my photographs and it was December 11th of 2018 for the groundbreaking,” said Breyfogle. “It was different weather that day to say the least — it was very cold.”



Breyfogle said while she enjoys breaking ground on new facilities, getting to open the doors and serve veterans is her passion.



“Veterans residing in the area can now rest assured that they have a state-of-the-art healthcare facility for many, many years to come,” said Breyfogle.



Government officials also spoke during the ceremony, either in person, through letters read aloud or in prerecorded video messages. They included a representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.



One of the last to speak, Fort Knox Garrison deputy Emmett Holley said the completion of the VA clinic right before Veterans Day speaks volumes about the nation’s commitment to honor Soldiers throughout their lives.



“I am ecstatic!” said Holley. “I view the opening of this facility as a part of our country’s commitment to honoring our veterans. In large measure, this facility is part of a total package that we at Fort Knox feel we offer to our veterans in this community.”



Holley said the opening of the clinic is also personal to him.



“We have a 94-year-old veteran who receives care at this facility. He called here not too long ago and said, ‘Hey, Emmett, I want to make sure I can still get my care out here,’” said Holley. “I said, ‘Coy, you’re going to be able to taken care of; don’t worry.’ Here’s a World War II veteran that’s excited about continuing to get care at this facility.



“I want to thank our country for honoring its commitment to our veterans.”