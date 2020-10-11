VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day

Leaders from Ireland Army Health Clinic, Fort Knox Garrison, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Veterans Administration cut the ribbon on the new Fort Knox Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Situated across the street from Ireland, the clinic has already begun taking patients.
VA clinic on post celebrates opening of new clinic in time for Veterans Day
