    VA clinic on post officially opens in time for Veterans Day [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Leaders from Ireland Army Health Clinic, Fort Knox Garrison, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Veterans Administration cut the ribbon on the new Fort Knox Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Situated across the street from Ireland, the clinic has already begun taking patients.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6420034
    VIRIN: 201110-A-QT978-0016
    Resolution: 4966x3225
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    VA clinic on post celebrates opening of new clinic in time for Veterans Day

    veteran
    VA
    health
    Fort Knox
    medicine
    Kentucky
    Veterans Affairs
    health clinic

