U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taryn Harris, automated logistical specialist with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade poses for a photo near her work area in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6419788
|VIRIN:
|201110-Z-IK914-203
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home
LEAVE A COMMENT