    Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home [Image 1 of 3]

    Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2020

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taryn Harris, automated logistical specialist currently deployed with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, hugs her daughter, Maddy, before leaving for deployment in July 2020. Harris deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:44
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: ASHLAND, PA, US
    This work, Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    military family

    army aviation

    pandemic

    West Virginia National Guard

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    Family

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    homefront

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    home front

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    COVID-19

