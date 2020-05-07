U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taryn Harris, automated logistical specialist currently deployed with Headquarters Support Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, hugs her daughter, Maddy, before leaving for deployment in July 2020. Harris deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:44 Photo ID: 6419753 VIRIN: 201110-Z-IK914-201 Resolution: 1152x1536 Size: 398.94 KB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: ASHLAND, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Single mother deploys as family suffers COVID-19 at home [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.