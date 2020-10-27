VICENZA, Italy - Galin Adams, left, and Bill Murphy volunteer at the Retiree Services Center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy Oct. 27, 2020.

Murphy (Retiree Council President) and Adams volunteer at the RSC, which consists of seven volunteers, five permanent and two backups, and the Retirement Services Officer Chris Gentz, who oversees the center and works at the Garrison S-1.

RSC volunteers are all Army retirees with approximately 170 years of experience in the military, which does not include all the years accumulated as Department of Defense civilians for some of them.

The permanents are Galin Adams; Mark Bostic; Bill Murphy; Ron Reynolds and David Wilder.

The backups are Johnny Borden (Retiree Council Secretary) and Jeff Miller (Retiree Council Vice President).

Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 Photo ID: 6419457 Location: IT This work, Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Ciccotti