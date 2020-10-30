Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC

VICENZA, Italy - Ron Reynolds volunteers at the Retiree Services Center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy Oct. 30, 2020. Reynolds a Vietnam veteran, who served for more than 22 years, has volunteered for more than 12 years. According to him, RSC also has a very strong relationship with VFW Post 8862, which assists upcoming retirees in preparation of their Service Connected Disabilities. "Our office offers a location for all retirees to drop by and catch up on new issues."

