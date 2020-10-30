Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC

    Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC

    ITALY

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Ron Reynolds volunteers at the Retiree Services Center on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy Oct. 30, 2020. Reynolds a Vietnam veteran, who served for more than 22 years, has volunteered for more than 12 years. According to him, RSC also has a very strong relationship with VFW Post 8862, which assists upcoming retirees in preparation of their Service Connected Disabilities. "Our office offers a location for all retirees to drop by and catch up on new issues."

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    This work, Retiree Services Center always ready to assist VMC [Image 2 of 2], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Vicenza Military Community
    #StrongEurope
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    VFW Post 8862
    Retiree Services Center

