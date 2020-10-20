Colorado XO awarded prestigious Naval Submarine League award

201019-N-GR655-226 GROTON, Conn. (October 19, 2020) – Capt. Andrew Miller, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, presents Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wheelis, executive officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), with the 2020 Naval Submarine League Vice Admiral Levering Smith Award for Submarine Support at Navy Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Oct. 19. Wheelis received the award for outstanding performance from his previous command at Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 7 in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

