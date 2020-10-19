201019-N-GR655-207 GROTON, Conn. (October 19, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wheelis, executive officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), poses for a photo aboard his boat homeported at Navy Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Oct. 19. Wheelis was awarded the 2020 Naval Submarine League Vice Admiral Levering Smith Award for Submarine Support for outstanding performance from his previous command at Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 7 in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:43 Photo ID: 6419435 VIRIN: 201019-N-GR655-207 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 8.72 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado XO awarded prestigious Naval Submarine League award [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.