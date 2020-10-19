Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    201019-N-GR655-207 GROTON, Conn. (October 19, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wheelis, executive officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788), poses for a photo aboard his boat homeported at Navy Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Oct. 19. Wheelis was awarded the 2020 Naval Submarine League Vice Admiral Levering Smith Award for Submarine Support for outstanding performance from his previous command at Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 7 in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado XO awarded prestigious Naval Submarine League award [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Attack submarines (SSN)

    Submarine Squadron 4
    USS Colorado

