PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 4, 2020) – Capt. Lisa P. Mulligan, commanding officer of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), receives the Dean’s Outstanding Commander Award from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences at an award ceremony in the NMCP auditorium on Nov. 4. The Dean’s Outstanding Commander Award is given to recognize a commanding officer for outstanding support to the educational mission. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:13 Photo ID: 6419420 VIRIN: 201104-N-MT837-2016 Resolution: 3877x2679 Size: 2.12 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.