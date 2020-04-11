Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Timothy A. Platz, a staff surgical oncologist at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), receives Annual Faculty Teaching Award from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences at an award ceremony in the NMCP auditorium on Nov. 4. The Annual Faculty Teaching Award is given to recognize an educator for outstanding performance during the preceding academic year. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US