Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO [Image 1 of 2]

    Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 4, 2020) – Cmdr. Timothy A. Platz, a staff surgical oncologist at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), receives Annual Faculty Teaching Award from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences at an award ceremony in the NMCP auditorium on Nov. 4. The Annual Faculty Teaching Award is given to recognize an educator for outstanding performance during the preceding academic year. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dylan M. Kinee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:14
    Photo ID: 6419419
    VIRIN: 201104-N-MT837-2004
    Resolution: 4421x2981
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO
    Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uniformed Services University
    Navy Medicine
    NMCP
    Military Medicine
    Graduate Medical Education
    MHS
    DHA
    NMRTC Portsmouth
    MHS Award
    USU Faculty Development
    USU School of Medicine
    USU School of Nursing
    USU Postgraduate Dental College

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT