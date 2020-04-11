Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 4, 2020) – Five Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) providers received the Uniformed Services University’s (USU) Advanced Training in Faculty Development certificate Nov. 4. The certificates were presented by Capt. Lisa Mulligan, NMCP’s commanding officer and Dr. Jessica Servey, Uniformed Services University's Associate Dean for Faculty Development.

Along with presenting the awards, Capt. Mulligan was also a recipient. She received the Dean’s Outstanding Commander Award. Along with her was Cmdr. Timothy Platz, a staff surgical oncologist at NMCP, received the Dean’s Annual Teaching Award for Junior National Faculty and Lt. Ashley Hafer, a general surgery resident at NMCP, received the Outstanding Resident Award.

“I really admire our trainees and their commitment,” Mulligan said. “They’re absolutely the future of Navy Medicine. Particularly the work on healthcare disparities is so meaningful, and I’m impressed with the folks that have jumped in with both feet and really tried to address that.”

The recipients of the certificate completed an online program that taught them how to teach, train and guide new residents and health professionals in their fields of medicine. This is especially important for the medical staff at NMCP since the medical center is a teaching hospital with an expansive Graduate Medical Education program that comprises internships, residencies and fellowships.

The USU Faculty Development program supports the mission of the Uniformed Services University to educate, train and prepare uniformed services health professionals, officers and leaders to directly support the Military Health System (MHS) by providing education and training focused in the areas of teaching, academic leadership, and scholarship and research to health profession educators throughout the MHS.

Specifically, the program and its partners provide workshops and classes for credit in the USU Faculty Development Certificate Program for educators in the USU School of Medicine, School of Nursing, Postgraduate Dental College, and at more than 20 military treatment facilities across the country. The program also sponsors multi-day meetings to bring tri-service Graduate Medical Education leaders from across the country together to provide academic leadership training, and to build an academic leadership cadre to shape the future of Faculty Development in the Military Health System.

As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:20 Story ID: 382721 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three NMCP Providers Receive USU Certificates, Including the CO, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.