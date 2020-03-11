Member of Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s boarding team recovering contraband that was jettisoned during a pursuit. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive (WMEC-210) returned to their homeport of Pensacola Nov. 3, 2020, after completing a 40-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and offloading $20.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in southern Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:35
|Photo ID:
|6419355
|VIRIN:
|201103-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|1111x793
|Size:
|462.35 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Pensacola-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after interdicting $20.3 million in drugs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
