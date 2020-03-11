Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after interdicting $20.3 million in drugs [Image 3 of 3]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members of Coast Guard Cutter Decisive’s boat crew conducting a crew swap with LEDET 403. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive (WMEC-210) returned to their homeport of Pensacola Nov. 3, 2020, after completing a 40-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and offloading $20.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in southern Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    FL, US
