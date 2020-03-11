Member of Coast Gaurd Cutter Decisive’s Law Enforcement Team moving contraband from the flight deck to the forecastle. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive (WMEC-210) returned to their homeport of Pensacola Nov. 3, 2020, after completing a 40-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and offloading $20.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in southern Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
This work, Pensacola-based Coast Guard cutter returns home after interdicting $20.3 million in drugs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
