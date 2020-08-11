Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day event in Detroit [Image 2 of 2]

    Veterans Day event in Detroit

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Col. Santee Vasquez, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command chief of staff, talks to Clara Evans, a Disabled American Veterans post commander, member during the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition Virtual Armed Services Salute 2020 event held Nov. 8 near downtown Detroit.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:20
    Photo ID: 6419326
    VIRIN: 201108-A-PG359-558
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 259.4 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event
    Veterans Day event in Detroit

    Chief of staff focuses thanks on women veterans

    Detroit
    Veterans Day
    TACOM

