Chief of staff focuses thanks on women veterans

Col. Santee Vasquez, chief of staff for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, participated in the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition’s Virtual Armed Services Salute 2020 community event held Nov. 8. The limited-sized gathering was held at Roosevelt Park adjacent to Detroit’s historic Michigan Central Train Depot in the city’s Corktown district.



Several presenters, including Vasquez, expressed their gratitude for all veterans with an emphasis on women, in keeping with the event theme of honoring female active-duty members and veterans.



“The ranks of women veterans in the United States are growing,” Vasquez told the small crowd of mostly veterans’ group representatives and community leaders during her remarks. “Today, they have many of the same opportunities previously afforded only to men, and they share many of the same risks.”



“Women now make up approximately 20 percent of the Air Force, 19 percent of the Navy, 15 percent of the Army, and almost 9 percent of the Marine Corps.”



“Those percentages are growing and so are the roles that women play in serving their country,” Vasquez said.



“I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to all veterans – men and women – who have stepped up to serve their country by serving in the military.”



Although the number of attendees was limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event was videotaped and will be made available for viewing on Veterans Day at www.MDVCMI.org.

