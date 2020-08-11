Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief of staff focuses thanks on women veterans

    Veterans Day event in Detroit

    Photo By Randy Tisor | Col. Santee Vasquez, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command chief of staff, talks to...... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Col. Santee Vasquez, chief of staff for the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, participated in the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition’s Virtual Armed Services Salute 2020 community event held Nov. 8. The limited-sized gathering was held at Roosevelt Park adjacent to Detroit’s historic Michigan Central Train Depot in the city’s Corktown district.

    Several presenters, including Vasquez, expressed their gratitude for all veterans with an emphasis on women, in keeping with the event theme of honoring female active-duty members and veterans.

    “The ranks of women veterans in the United States are growing,” Vasquez told the small crowd of mostly veterans’ group representatives and community leaders during her remarks. “Today, they have many of the same opportunities previously afforded only to men, and they share many of the same risks.”

    “Women now make up approximately 20 percent of the Air Force, 19 percent of the Navy, 15 percent of the Army, and almost 9 percent of the Marine Corps.”

    “Those percentages are growing and so are the roles that women play in serving their country,” Vasquez said.

    “I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to all veterans – men and women – who have stepped up to serve their country by serving in the military.”

    Although the number of attendees was limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event was videotaped and will be made available for viewing on Veterans Day at www.MDVCMI.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:20
    Story ID: 382712
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of staff focuses thanks on women veterans, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    Veterans Day
    TACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT