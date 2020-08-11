Col. Santee Vasquez, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command chief of staff, poses with World War II local Navy veteran Art Fishman during the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition Virtual Armed Services Salute 2020 event held Nov. 8 in Roosevelt Park adjacent to Detroit’s historic Michigan Central Train Depot. The size-limited event was videotaped and will be made available for viewing on Veterans Day at www.MDVCMI.org.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:23
|Photo ID:
|6419325
|VIRIN:
|201108-A-PG359-438
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|283.52 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event [Image 2 of 2], by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of staff focuses thanks on women veterans
LEAVE A COMMENT