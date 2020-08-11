Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event

    TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Col. Santee Vasquez, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command chief of staff, poses with World War II local Navy veteran Art Fishman during the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition Virtual Armed Services Salute 2020 event held Nov. 8 in Roosevelt Park adjacent to Detroit’s historic Michigan Central Train Depot. The size-limited event was videotaped and will be made available for viewing on Veterans Day at www.MDVCMI.org.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:23
    VIRIN: 201108-A-PG359-438
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event [Image 2 of 2], by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACOM Chief of Staff speaks at Veterans Day event
    Veterans Day event in Detroit

