Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, and her boss, Col. Jeffrey A. Wade, Director of Health Services, for Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria participate in a leadership huddle with members of the Area Support Group-Black Sea leadership team on Nov 2. The Troop Medical Clinic was preparing to provide screening and testing for 186 Soldiers who had just arrived at MK. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

