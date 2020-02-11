Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Harold McGill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, and her boss, Col. Jeffrey A. Wade, Director of Health Services, for Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria participate in a leadership huddle with members of the Area Support Group-Black Sea leadership team on Nov 2. The Troop Medical Clinic was preparing to provide screening and testing for 186 Soldiers who had just arrived at MK. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 02:06
    Photo ID: 6419174
    VIRIN: 201102-A-XJ139-006
    Resolution: 6347x4480
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
