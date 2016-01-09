Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.01.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Harold McGill 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, and one of her Soldiers, Spc. Laneeja Sheppard, Senior Medic, MK Aid Station, review a daily task report to plan for what needs to be accomplished. “She's always squared away. She doesn't forget my tasks or her tasks and we both have a million things to do. Even while she is doing her job, she reminds me, make sure you check on this, make sure you do that,” said Sheppard. “You can ask Staff Sgt. Gray to do anything and she can get it done.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2016
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 02:21
    Photo ID: 6419172
    VIRIN: 201102-A-XJ139-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

