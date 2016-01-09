Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, and one of her Soldiers, Spc. Laneeja Sheppard, Senior Medic, MK Aid Station, review a daily task report to plan for what needs to be accomplished. “She's always squared away. She doesn't forget my tasks or her tasks and we both have a million things to do. Even while she is doing her job, she reminds me, make sure you check on this, make sure you do that,” said Sheppard. “You can ask Staff Sgt. Gray to do anything and she can get it done.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

