Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, addresses Soldiers as they make adjustments to the COVID screening they were conducting on Nov. 6. Her boss, Col. Jeffrey A. Wade, Director of Health Services, for Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria and one of her Soldiers, Spc. Laneeja Sheppard, Senior Medic, MK Aid Station look on while Gray changes the plan so the task can be accomplished more quickly. “Staff Sgt. Gray is critical to the success of the Mihail Kogalniceanu/Novo Selo Training Area medical mission. Her responsibilities are key to keeping U.S. and NATO forces at MK and NSTA active by maintaining and protecting a healthy environment,” said Wade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 02:20
    Photo ID: 6419173
    VIRIN: 201106-A-XJ139-001
    Resolution: 4015x1696
    Size: 307.74 KB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission
    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission
    Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldier&#039;s Service Vital to European Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    Mihail Kogalniceanu
    Safety
    Jacksonville
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Florida
    Medic
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Black Sea
    MK
    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Veteran’sDay
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    81st Readiness Division
    USAERA
    Coronavirus
    COVID
    HealthForceProtection
    AreaSupportGroupBlackSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT