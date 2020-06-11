Soldier's Service Vital to European Mission

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA -- Staff Sgt. Breanna Gray, Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, Troop Medical Clinic, addresses Soldiers as they make adjustments to the COVID screening they were conducting on Nov. 6. Her boss, Col. Jeffrey A. Wade, Director of Health Services, for Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria and one of her Soldiers, Spc. Laneeja Sheppard, Senior Medic, MK Aid Station look on while Gray changes the plan so the task can be accomplished more quickly. “Staff Sgt. Gray is critical to the success of the Mihail Kogalniceanu/Novo Selo Training Area medical mission. Her responsibilities are key to keeping U.S. and NATO forces at MK and NSTA active by maintaining and protecting a healthy environment,” said Wade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

