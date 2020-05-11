Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise

    Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Marvin Lewis, (standing), senior mechanic, Headquarters Service Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division along with Spc. Riley Cobb, mechanic, HSC, HHBN, 4th Inf. Div. prepare a HMMWV to be towed 05 Nov. in training area 11 on Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6418816
    VIRIN: 201105-A-GX544-796
    Resolution: 4915x3090
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MANSFIELD, PA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

