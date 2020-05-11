Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. James Geelen 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Originally from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, 1st Sgt. Hector Rodriguezpabon, (left), company first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division speaks with the brigade safety officer, Mr. Steve Vogt, (middle), and Lansing, Kansas native 1st Lt. Tyler Ayres, (right), company executive officer, HHC, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. 05 Nov. about the layout of the brigade’s base of operations in training area 11 on Fort Carson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:04
    Photo ID: 6418814
    VIRIN: 201105-A-GX544-636
    Resolution: 3448x1920
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: MANSFIELD, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rough Riders Conduct War Fighter Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT James Geelen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    ARNORTH
    DLA
    III Corps
    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    OCPA
    USTRANSCOM
    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade
    U.S. Army Logistics HQDA G-4

