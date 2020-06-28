The show must go on in a COVID environment

Platinum country artist Riley Green performs in front of the U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets during the "We Stand Together" concert on Sept. 11 at West Point. Several mitigation strategies were put in place to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19 during the concert. (Photo by Sam Crabtree)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6418305
|VIRIN:
|200628-A-SJ461-978
|Resolution:
|3746x2455
|Size:
|405.39 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
