The show must go on in a COVID environment

Several precautionary measures were put in place ahead of the "We Stand Together" concert at Eisenhower Hall Theatre at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point featuring Platinum artist Riley Green along with Travis Denning and Matt Mulhere Sept. 11, 2020. Seats were marked off to allow six feet of social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 among cadets in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Mindy Kimball)

