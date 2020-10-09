Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The show must go on in a COVID environment [Image 1 of 5]

    The show must go on in a COVID environment

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Josephine Pride 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    USMA Class of 2022 Cadet Andy Rodriguez, left, and Class of 2024 Cadet Emily Hobbs, right, mark off seats in Eisenhower Hall Theatre Sept. 10 ahead of the "We Stand Together" concert at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point featuring Platinum artist Riley Green along with Travis Denning and Matt Mulhere. Several safety measures were put in place to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19 during the live concert. (U.S. Army photo by Col. Mindy Kimball)

