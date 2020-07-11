Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination [Image 5 of 5]

    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    11.07.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, receive the flu vaccine from the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Nov. 7, 2020. Medical Group Airmen set up stations around base to help mitigate crowded spaces and long lines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Patterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:46
    Photo ID: 6417947
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-LS055-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 18.52 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Boone addresses 156th Wing leadership
    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination
    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination
    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination
    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Managing a new mission, a pandemic and the flu season at the 156th Wing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT