U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks to commanders and chiefs during a meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, about his priorities and the importance of taking care of Airmen while continuing the mission during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:46 Photo ID: 6417942 VIRIN: 201105-Z-WT236-0001 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 26.46 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Boone addresses 156th Wing leadership [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.