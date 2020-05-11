U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks to commanders and chiefs during a meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, about his priorities and the importance of taking care of Airmen while continuing the mission during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6417942
|VIRIN:
|201105-Z-WT236-0001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|26.46 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Boone addresses 156th Wing leadership [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Managing a new mission, a pandemic and the flu season at the 156th Wing
