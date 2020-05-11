Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Boone addresses 156th Wing leadership [Image 1 of 5]

    Col. Boone addresses 156th Wing leadership

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks to commanders and chiefs during a meeting at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, about his priorities and the importance of taking care of Airmen while continuing the mission during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:46
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
