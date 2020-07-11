Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination [Image 4 of 5]

    PRANG Airmen receive flu vaccination

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Capt. Claudia Villasenor 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jose Rodriguez, a nurse with the 156th Medical Group, administers the flu vaccine to Senior Airman Daniel Morales, an aerial porter with the 156th Contingency Response Group at Muzñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Nov. 7, 2020. Medical Group Airmen set up stations around base to help mitigate crowded spaces and long lines. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Claudia Villasenor)

