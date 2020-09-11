Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 in the spotlight [Image 3 of 3]

    C-17 in the spotlight

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sit on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

