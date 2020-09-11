A C-5 Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-5 Galaxy was flown to the Pittsburgh IAP ARS to pick up humanitarian cargo that will be delivered as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6417815
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-UJ876-1016
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|5.13 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Galaxy in the night [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT