    Galaxy among the stars [Image 2 of 3]

    Galaxy among the stars

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-5 Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-5 Galaxy was flown to the Pittsburgh IAP ARS to pick up humanitarian cargo that will be delivered as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:20
    Photo ID: 6417817
    VIRIN: 201109-F-UJ876-1053
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Galaxy in the night
    Galaxy among the stars
    C-17 in the spotlight

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    C-5
    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Humanitarian Aid
    Galaxy
    "4th Air Force
    Cargo Denton Program”"

