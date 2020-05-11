201105-N-XL376-1015

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (November 5, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class Christian A. Velasquez, left, and Seaman Jaden Journet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) heave a fuel probe during a refueling evolution while inport Ocho Rios, Jamaica , Nov. 5, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

