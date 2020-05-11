201105-N-XL376-1005

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (November 5, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cole L. Hollis assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), heaves a line during a refueling evolution while inport Ocho Rios, Jamaica Nov. 5, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:33 Photo ID: 6417555 VIRIN: 201105-N-XL376-1005 Resolution: 4654x3098 Size: 871.68 KB Location: OCHO RIOS, JM Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201105-N-XL376-1005 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.