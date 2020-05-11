Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201105-N-XL376-1044 [Image 3 of 3]

    201105-N-XL376-1044

    OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201105-N-XL376-1044
    OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (November 5, 2020) –Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), attach a fuel probe during a refueling evolution while inport Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

