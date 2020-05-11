201105-N-XL376-1044

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica (November 5, 2020) –Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), attach a fuel probe during a refueling evolution while inport Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Nov. 5, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:33 Photo ID: 6417558 VIRIN: 201105-N-XL376-1044 Resolution: 4874x3244 Size: 817.09 KB Location: OCHO RIOS, JM Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201105-N-XL376-1044 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.