U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan Ives, a combat engineer, poses for a photo with a belt of 40mm grenades before a mark 19 grenade launcher live fire range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 8, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:10 Photo ID: 6417544 VIRIN: 201108-M-QP496-1275 Resolution: 4350x2900 Size: 6.55 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MLG Mark 19 Grenade launcher Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.