    2nd MLG Mark 19 Grenade launcher Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 2 of 6]

    2nd MLG Mark 19 Grenade launcher Range MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zackery Kan, left, and Cpl. Dustin Smith, both combat engineers, run through a dry fire of a mark 19 grenade launcher range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 8, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:09
    Photo ID: 6417541
    VIRIN: 201108-M-QP496-1026
    Resolution: 4278x2852
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    2nd MLG
    Fort Drum
    USNORTHCOM
    MK-19
    CLR 27
    MEFEX 21.1

