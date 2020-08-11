U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Zackery Kan, left, and Cpl. Dustin Smith, both combat engineers, run through a dry fire of a mark 19 grenade launcher range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 8, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6417541
|VIRIN:
|201108-M-QP496-1026
|Resolution:
|4278x2852
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG Mark 19 Grenade launcher Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT