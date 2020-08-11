U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaiah Schwab, a combat engineer, holds a mark 19 grenade launcher (MK-19) over his shoulder before a MK-19 live fire range as part of MEFEX 21.1 at Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 8, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Scott Jenkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:09 Photo ID: 6417540 VIRIN: 201108-M-QP496-1008 Resolution: 4404x2936 Size: 7.39 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MLG Mark 19 Grenade launcher Range MEFEX 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.