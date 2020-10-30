Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 1 of 9]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, fires his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a combat marksmanship range in the U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility, Oct. 30, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 01:47
    Photo ID: 6417354
    VIRIN: 201030-M-VO695-0107
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Artur Shvartsberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Central Command

    MARCENT

    USCENTCOM

    M4

    fundamentals

    U.S. Marine Corps

    rifle

    pistol

    Marines

    Readiness

    Crisis Response

    CMP

    combat marksmanship

    20.2

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC

    CJTF-OIR

    Tags: USMC

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    M9
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    M4
    fundamentals
    U.S. Marine Corps
    rifle
    pistol
    Marines
    Readiness
    Crisis Response
    CMP
    combat marksmanship
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    CJTF-OIR
    Tags: USMC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT