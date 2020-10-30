A U.S. Marine assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, fires his M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a combat marksmanship range in the U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility, Oct. 30, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6417354
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-VO695-0107
|Resolution:
|5181x3454
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Artur Shvartsberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
