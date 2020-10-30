Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 8 of 9]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, engage targets during a combat marksmanship range in the U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility, Oct. 30, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 01:46
    Photo ID: 6417361
    VIRIN: 201030-M-VO695-0377
    Resolution: 6179x4119
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Artur Shvartsberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

