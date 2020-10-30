U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, conduct a speed reload drill during a combat marksmanship range in the U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility ,Oct. 30, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 01:47 Photo ID: 6417358 VIRIN: 201030-M-VO695-0188 Resolution: 5769x3846 Size: 1.73 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Artur Shvartsberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.