U.S. Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force – Crisis Response - Central Command, conduct a speed reload drill during a combat marksmanship range in the U.S. Central Command's Area of Responsibility ,Oct. 30, 2020. The training stressed the fundamentals of maneuverability and tested various engagement responses in a simulated environment. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Artur Shvartsberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6417358
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-VO695-0188
|Resolution:
|5769x3846
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC : Combat Marksmanship Training [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Artur Shvartsberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT