Camp Zama Army Wellness Center can help with extended hotel stays, more

Stephen Harmon, a health promotion technician for the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center, demonstrates a “Superman” push-up at the center, Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 3. Shannon Vo, a health educator at the center, looks on. The exercise is one example of many that people can do in hotel rooms to maintain fitness.
|11.03.2020
|11.09.2020 00:17
|6417329
|201109-A-IT218-001
|3349x2577
|4.35 MB
|JP
|0
