Stephen Harmon, a health promotion technician for the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center, demonstrates a “Superman” push-up at the center, Camp Zama, Japan, Nov. 3. Shannon Vo, a health educator at the center, looks on. The exercise is one example of many that people can do in hotel rooms to maintain fitness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 00:17 Photo ID: 6417329 VIRIN: 201109-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 3349x2577 Size: 4.35 MB Location: JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama Army Wellness Center can help with extended hotel stays, more [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.