Stephen Harmon, a health promotion technician for the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center, demonstrates how to work out in a hotel room with limited equipment at Camp Zama Lodging, Camp Zama, Japan, Oct. 28.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 00:18
|Photo ID:
|6417332
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-IT218-004
|Resolution:
|502x612
|Size:
|137.86 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Army Wellness Center can help with extended hotel stays, more [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama Army Wellness Center can help with extended hotel stays, more
LEAVE A COMMENT