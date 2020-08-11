Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras [Image 3 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras

    CHOLOMA, HONDURAS

    11.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Honduran community isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's floodwater gather to collect life-saving supplies provided by the Honduran government and delivered by a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020. Partnership between JTF-Bravo and the Honduran government helped deliver life-saving supplies to those in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    This work, JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

