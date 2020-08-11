U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo escort Honduran civilians and military members to load life-saving supplies on a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo for delivery to Hondurans isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's effects at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020. Partnerships are important and JTF-Bravo stands side by side with the Honduran people in this difficult time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 19:27 Photo ID: 6417191 VIRIN: 201108-F-LG031-1379 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 31.75 MB Location: CHOLOMA, HN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.