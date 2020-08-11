JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo escort Honduran civilians and military members to load life-saving supplies on a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo for delivery to Hondurans isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's effects at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020. Partnerships are important and JTF-Bravo stands side by side with the Honduran people in this difficult time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 19:27
|Photo ID:
|6417191
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-LG031-1379
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.75 MB
|Location:
|CHOLOMA, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
