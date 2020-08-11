A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo looks out the window of a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo with life-saving supplies on board in route to Hondurans isolated for 96 hours by Hurricane Eta's effects at Choloma, Honduras, Nov. 8, 2020. Partnerships are important and JTF-Bravo stands side by side with the Honduran people in this difficult time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6417192
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-LG031-1426
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|CHOLOMA, HN
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo delivers life-saving supplies in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
