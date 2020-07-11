Delaware Governor John Carney (not pictured) thanks members of the 166th Network Warfare Squadron via Zoom for their efforts to maintain the security of delaware's state elections while under state activation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.08.2020 10:50 Photo ID: 6416881 VIRIN: 201107-Z-AE743-478 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 17.55 MB Location: DE, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard visits the 166th Airlift Wing [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.