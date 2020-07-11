Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard visits the 166th Airlift Wing [Image 13 of 16]

    The Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard visits the 166th Airlift Wing

    DE, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Major General Michael R. Berry, The Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard thanks the members of the 166th Network Warfare Squadron for their efforts to maintain the security of delaware's state elections while under state activation.

