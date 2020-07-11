Delaware Governor John Carney thanks members of the 166th Network Warfare Squadron via Zoom for their efforts to maintain the security of Delaware's state elections while under state activation.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2020 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6416879
|VIRIN:
|201107-Z-AE743-391
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.07 MB
|Location:
|DE, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard visits the 166th Airlift Wing [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT